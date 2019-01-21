ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say two people have been killed and another wounded in a shooting at an unofficial after-party for St. Petersburg’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dream Big Parade.

The Tampa Bay Times reports city police say the shooting happened Monday at a gas station where more than 100 people gathered for the post-parade celebration. Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez says gunfire was reported to police at about 9:40 p.m.

Forty-four-year-old Carlos Demetrius Young, 42-year-old Roger Lee Ford Jr. and 39-year-old Tywan Jeremiah Armstrong were found wounded and taken to hospitals. Ford and Armstrong were pronounced dead. Police say Young was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police still were searching for the shooter early Tuesday. Police say detectives don’t believe the shooter was targeting King Day celebrations.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.