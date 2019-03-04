RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies say they have captured one of two inmates who escaped from a county jail in Mississippi.
News outlets reported that two inmates got away from the Raymond Detention Center before dawn Monday.
The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that one of the inmates has been caught.
Jail officials say the inmates had escaped through a crawl space and then got past a razor wire fence.
Deputies are looking for 38-year-old John William Gray of Pulaski. Gray was being held on business burglary charges and for probation violations.
Forty-one-year-old Marcell Martin of Jackson was found around 7 a.m. Monday in some woods near Midway. Martin was being held in his wife’s death on charges of murder and possession of a gun on Valentine’s Day.