OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two soldiers from an Army base in Texas have died and seven other military members remain hospitalized after two military training vehicles crashed in southern New Mexico.
El Paso TV station KTSM reports the soldiers were part of the 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss that’s headquartered in El Paso.
The crash reportedly occurred Tuesday night in U.S. Route 54 close to Otero County Prison, about 30 miles from El Paso, and involved two Stryker vehicles.
Fort Bliss officials say the crash is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses
The names of the two soldiers who died are being withheld until their families can be notified.