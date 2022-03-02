WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Two women have been convicted of inciting two female residents at an North Carolina assisted living facility to fight each other in 2019.

The fight was recorded and shared with others.

One woman pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability. The other woman pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault of an individual with a disability, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The pleas were made Monday.

A judge gave the first woman a suspended 45-day jail sentence and placed her on 12 months of supervised probation. She has to complete 50 hours of community service and must stay away from the facility and have no contact with any of its residents.

The other woman received a 30-day suspended jail sentence and was placed on 12 months of unsupervised probation. She also must stay away from the facility and cannot have contact with the other defendant, the two residents involved in the fight or another co-defendant, the judge ruled.

Last August, a Forsyth County jury acquitted the third defendant of misdemeanor aiding and abetting an assault of an individual with a disability.