DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Dayton, Ohio, say a man released on parole from prison two weeks ago stole a police SUV and crashed into a minivan filled with children, killing two 6-year-old girls.

Ten others were injured, including five children and the suspect.

Dayton’s police chief said Tuesday that 32-year-old Raymond Walters was driving at nearly 100 mph in the stolen police cruiser when he ran a red light and hit two vehicles.

Police say the family in the minivan had just visited the city’s downtown library Monday night when Walters slammed into them.

Chief Richard Biehl says it all started when Walters stabbed his father Monday night and then took off in a truck.

He says Walters then crashed and jumped into a Riverside police SUV that responded to the crash.