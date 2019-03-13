MOSCOW (AP) — Security officials in the country of Georgia say two men have been arrested for possessing uranium that they were planning to sell.
A statement from the State Security Service on Wednesday said the two were arrested in Kobuleti, a town on the Black Sea.
The statement said they were in possession of about 40 grams of uranium-238. That is the most common isotope of uranium and is not fissile but can be used to produce highly fissile plutonium-239.
The arrested men aimed to sell the uranium for $2.8 million, the statement said.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Pelosi waves off impeachment, says it would divide country