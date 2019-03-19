Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALDWIN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they’ve captured an elusive unicorn, since unmasked as a man suspected of robbing a convenience store last week.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a High’s Dairy Store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes.

The pair’s car crossed into oncoming traffic, crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn’t list lawyers.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Police say the unicorn costume was discarded and later found in bushes.

The Associated Press