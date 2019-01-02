HONOLULU (AP) — One crewmember who abandoned a vessel that caught fire in the Pacific Ocean while carrying cars from Japan to Hawaii remains missing after 16 were rescued.
Four other crewmembers were listed as unresponsive Wednesday after rescue ships spotted them and lowered life rings but got no reply.
The Sincerity Ace, a 650-foot (198-meter) car carrier, had 21 crew members on board when the fire started Monday.
The U.S. Coast Guard coordinated with merchant ships on the rescue effort.
Japanese shipping company Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. owns the Panamanian-flagged vessel.
Company spokesman Darrell Wilson says the vessel is still on fire about 2,071 miles (3,333 kilometers) west of Honolulu.
The cause of the fire was unknown.