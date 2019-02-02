BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Emergency officials in West Virginia say a charter bus carrying a high school girls basketball team has rolled over, leaving 16 injured.
News outlets report the bus was carrying a team from Martinsburg High School when it crashed Saturday night on a highway near Beckley.
WCHS-TV reports that Raleigh County 911 dispatchers say the injuries vary from minor to life-threatening.
The team was leaving the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley.
Gov. Jim Justice released a statement on Twitter , asking people to join him in praying for the victims.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.