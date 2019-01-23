ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A regional official in Ghana says 13 miners have died after inhaling smoke from a blast they detonated.
Paulina Abayage says the miners who died Wednesday were working at the Chinese-owned Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd. at Gbane in Upper East Region.
She says others affected were taken to a regional hospital for treatment.
The Minerals Commission has directed the company to suspend all mining operations at the site.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses
The mine has been plagued with accidents over the years. In October, an underground cleaner died after being struck by a machine. In April 2017, seven illegal miners were trapped by smoke and killed.