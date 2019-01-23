Share story

By
The Associated Press

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — A regional official in Ghana says 13 miners have died after inhaling smoke from a blast they detonated.

Paulina Abayage says the miners who died Wednesday were working at the Chinese-owned Shaanxi Mining Ghana Ltd. at Gbane in Upper East Region.

She says others affected were taken to a regional hospital for treatment.

The Minerals Commission has directed the company to suspend all mining operations at the site.

The mine has been plagued with accidents over the years. In October, an underground cleaner died after being struck by a machine. In April 2017, seven illegal miners were trapped by smoke and killed.

