DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Police say a truck loaded with coal has overturned and crashed into workers’ huts at a brickfield in eastern Bangladesh, leaving 13 dead and two injured.

Police official Mahfuzur Rahman says the driver lost control of the truck when it plowed into the housing units as the workers were asleep at Chauddogram in Cumilla district early Friday.

He says a dozen workers died at the scene while another succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. Two others are being treated.

Cumilla is 84 kilomters (52 miles) southeast of Dhaka, the capital.

Road accidents are common in Bangladesh because of lax enforcement of traffic laws, reckless driving and bad roads.