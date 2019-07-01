MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government says 12 people have died and another nine have gone missing in floods that swept southeastern Siberia.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said during a Cabinet meeting Monday that a search for those missing is underway and that 153 people have been hospitalized.

The floods followed torrential rains and affected 55 towns and villages in the Irkutsk region. Mutko said four villages remain cut off but that they have enough emergency supplies.

Over 4,000 houses have been flooded, according to the Emergency Ministry.

President Vladimir Putin visited the area on Sunday on his way home from the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Japan, ordering the military to join the rescue efforts.