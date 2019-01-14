BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The FBI and police in Alabama are offering $10,000 for information about an armored car holdup the morning of Dec. 24.
A news release Monday said a Brinks guard was servicing a bank ATM in Birmingham when two men parked a gold four-door sedan at a nearby fast-food restaurant and walked over.
One man sprayed a chemical on the guard and the other man held him down. They wore dark clothes, blue gloves and green neon vests like those for traffic control or construction.
Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. and Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith say the reward is for information leading to the men’s arrest and indictment.
The holdup occurred at a BBVA Compass Bank branch. Authorities say the thieves got an unknown amount of money.