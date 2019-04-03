LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 10 people have been injured, one critically, after a stolen pickup truck caused a multi-car pileup while fleeing.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Lake Balboa neighborhood.

Police say they got a call from someone who reported seeing a pickup that was stolen the previous day.

Seconds after police tried to pull over the Toyota Tacoma, it sped away, ran a red light and hit a car, causing a chain-reaction crash.

KABC-TV says a total of five vehicles were involved, and the crash sent car parts flying into the air. The truck flipped onto its side. The driver fled but was later captured at a McDonald’s.

Police say 10 people were hurt, including a 25-year-old woman who was trapped in her car and was hospitalized in critical condition.