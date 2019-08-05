BEIJING (AP) — Twelve people died and one remained missing after a flash flood at a popular scenic site in central China, state media said Monday.

Tourists were trapped or washed away after heavy rain triggered the flood Sunday evening at Duobi Gorge in Hubei province, state broadcaster CCTV said. Sixty-one people have been rescued.

Hefeng county authorities had issued a notice last month prohibiting vehicles and individuals from entering the undeveloped area where the gorge is located in the Pingshan scenic area. The notice said the area did not have the right conditions to receive tourists.

Duobi Gorge has been attracting tourists for boat rides on its crystal-clear water and to enjoy its picturesque scenery. Unlicensed guides take visitors into the gorge.

A search operation was continuing for the missing.