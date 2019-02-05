KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — A Chinese student has been sentenced to a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally taking photos of a U.S. military installation in the Florida Keys.
A federal judge imposed the sentence Tuesday on 20-year-old Zhao Qianli. Authorities say he took photos in September of sensitive areas of the Key West Naval Air Station after walking around a fence into a well-marked restricted zone.
Zhao’s attorney insisted he was merely a tourist who got lost and wandered onto the base. But investigators say he had only base photos on his cellphone and camera, and none of familiar tourist locations in Key West.
Zhao was in the U.S. to study musicology as part of a summer exchange program from North University of China.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Once flat and wide on the frontier, Western cityscapes are now rising tall and sleek VIEW
- Speed limit on the autobahn? Over my dead body, many Germans say
- Federal prosecutors subpoena Trump's inaugural committee
- Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
- Check your compass: The magnetic north pole is on the move