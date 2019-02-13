HOUSTON (AP) — One of the 17 black women elected as Houston-area judges last year as part of a “Black Girl Magic” campaign has died at age 57.
Judge Cassandra Holleman’s daughter, Brandy Holleman, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that her mother died Monday, about a week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Holleman said her mother, who presided over the Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 12, started feeling ill in mid-December but kept going to work until she was hospitalized on Jan. 23.
Brandy Holleman said her mother loved being part of “Black Girl Magic ,” a campaign for last year’s election featuring the 17 black women and two other sitting Harris County judges.
The victory of the 17 women was part of a Harris County rout by the Democrats, who won almost all of the nearly 70 local judicial races.