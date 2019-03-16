CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say shots fired at a residential speakeasy in New Jersey has claimed the life of one person and wounded three others.
Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen said the gunfire happened at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in the after-hours club in Camden.
He says one person died and another was reported in critical but stable condition. He said two other people had non-life-threatening injuries.
Keashen said arrests have been made and a suspect is in custody. There was no further information.
