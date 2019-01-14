NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A magistrate’s court in Kenya has ruled that three men must stand trial on charges they were involved in a deadly attack on a Nairobi shopping mall in 2013.
The magistrate said Monday he was satisfied with prosecutors’ evidence linking the three suspects to the days-long siege of Westgate Mall in which 67 people were killed.
A fourth suspect was freed for lack of evidence.
The Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack that shocked Kenyans and horrified the world.
Since 2011 the rebel group, which is linked to al-Qaida, has vowed retribution on Kenya for sending troops to Somalia.