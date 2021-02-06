BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting early Saturday at a hotel in suburban Chicago left one person dead and several others injured, police said.

Officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel in the village of Bloomingdale saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” inside, police said in a news release.

The victims were taken to area hospitals, where a man in his late 20s was later pronounced dead, Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese told WLS-TV. It was not clear exactly how many other people were shot, and he did not have their conditions.

One or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting, in which no police officers were shot, he said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The Bloomingdale Police Department Facebook page asked the public in a posting to avoid the area if possible, but added that, “there is no known imminent threat to any members of the community.”

Located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Chicago, the five-story Indian Lakes Hotel features 300 recently renovated rooms and more than 7,000 square feet (650 square meters) of event space, according to the resort’s website.