KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The company that owned a tourist boat that sank in a Missouri lake and killed 17 people has reached a settlement with relatives of two brothers who were among the victims.
The Kansas City Star reports lawyers for Ervin and Horace Coleman filed a settlement notice with Ripley Entertainment last week. Terms of the settlement are confidential.
The brothers were among nine members of an Indiana family who died when the duck boat sank in July on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
Several lawsuits against Ripley and other entities are pending in federal and state court. A spokeswoman for Ripley Entertainment says the company is continuing mediation with victims of the accident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind VIEW
- Pelosi waves off impeachment, says it would divide country
The lawsuits allege Ripley Entertainment launched the boat despite warnings of severe weather near the lake.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com