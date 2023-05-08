LAS VEGAS (AP) — An adult was shot and injured Monday afternoon at a middle school in suburban Las Vegas, but law enforcement officials said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school as their search for the shooter continued.

The shooting was reported just before 12:40 p.m. at Ed Von Tobel Middle School, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The middle school located about a 15-minute drive northeast of the Las Vegas Strip was placed on lockdown for about an hour while police cleared the campus. At 1:40 p.m., Las Vegas police confirmed students were being released.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital, although police did not describe the extent of their injuries. Police also have not said whether the person who was shot was a school employee.