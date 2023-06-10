As details emerged from the indictment charging former President Donald Trump with mishandling classified documents, global reaction ranged from strategic silence to unbridled outrage, with room in between for world-weary shrugs, wild conspiracy theories and ominous predictions of America’s decline.

China’s propaganda machine, which would normally leap on a U.S. scandal, stayed quiet. Russian commentators called the charges a fake production of the “deep state.” And among U.S. allies in Asia and Europe, there were concerns that the episode hurt not just the former president but also the United States by highlighting that security secrets were not safe in America’s hands and that the country’s disorienting, partisan fever has yet to break.

“The case shows once again that Donald Trump belongs behind bars, not in the White House,” Ralf Stegner, a German Social Democrat who sits on the German intelligence oversight committee, said in a text message, adding, “This man is a threat to security and democracy in the U.S. and around the world.”

The world, it seems, is once again gawking at the messiness of the United States and calculating the costs and opportunities of the latest Trump revelations transfixing and dividing the country. It is a moment that feels familiar yet not quite the same.

When Trump was president, his moods and travails through two impeachments carried the weight of American power, and officials in distant capitals spent their days calculating the effect of his erratic, transactional approach to governing a hyperpolarized superpower.

Out of office, his troubles mean less. His indictment has mostly been a reminder of what came before — and what might return as he runs for office again. But the world now is more experienced, knowing that Trump’s legal woes are far from over.

Many countries chose silence in public and eye rolls in private. “Save your energy, because there will be other things to react to,” said Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, summing up how many in Southeast Asia in particular are viewing Trump’s latest case.

Nonetheless, that did not mean that the episode would pass unnoticed — or fail to be exploited by other nations trying to tilt the world away from U.S. leadership.

For China, publicly ignoring Trump’s indictment may have reflected deeper, long-term goals. The country’s top leader, Xi Jinping, and the former president ended 2020 as bitter rivals in the middle of a tariff battle and rancor over the source of the coronavirus, but before that, they were often praising each other and negotiating.

Some analysts believe that Beijing might welcome the return of Trump to office because he was less committed to traditional alliances — and democracy — and might see value in a U.S.-China deal of some kind. Perhaps that would mean pulling back from support for Taiwan, the self-governed island that Beijing sees as its own territory, in exchange for some kind of big economic win.

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political analyst in Russia, wrote on his channel on the Telegram messaging app that the accusations against Trump were fake and could be made against 100% of high-ranking civil servants. Echoing false claims by the former president, he said that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged and that Trump had been the real winner. The Russian analyst called the indictment an attempt to stop the former president from retaking the White House.

Nikolai Starikov, a pro-Kremlin commentator on the Russian state news television talk show “60 Minutes,” likewise characterized the cases against Trump as a pressure campaign to push him out of the 2024 race, saying Trump had angered the “deep state” and political establishment by refusing to admit defeat in an election. He said President Joe Biden needed to win reelection because otherwise, he would be prosecuted himself.

In Europe, given its deepening alliance with the United States in support of Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s full-scale invasion, the accusations of mishandling of classified information by the former president were deeply worrisome. The bloc is anxiously following the political drama unfolding across the Atlantic, questioning whether it would help or hurt the former president’s campaign and European security.

“This is coming after the leak of the so-called Discord documents” — a batch of classified documents that surfaced on social media sites — “and all the concerns about what may have been leaked about the Ukrainian offensive,” said Jacob Kirkegaard, a Brussels-based senior fellow with the German Marshall Fund. “There’s a degree of Europeans thinking, is Trump someone we can rely on for our own security?”

He added that “Trump seems to be politically quite happy about being able to be the victim and the martyr, because it does appear to energize his base,” arguing that with a Republican Party seemingly wedded to such a leader, “Europe needs to take care much more of its own security.”

A commentary piece in Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung argued that while the legal grounds for the indictment may be sound, the ensuing “political mudslinging” meant that no final result would be widely accepted in the country’s highly polarized environment.

“America’s reconciliation, that many had hoped, will not happen,” the column read.

Some officials and analysts mainly sought to put the indictment in context — seeing it as both a reflection of how the American experiment works and a challenge to that experiment. Peter Tesch, a former Australian defense official and ambassador to Russia, said the case, along with Trump’s combative response and his continuing campaign for office, all pointed to the “wild mutations” that the American political system occasionally produces.

“He’s like a weighted Russian doll; he gets knocked over, and he just rolls back upright again,” Tesch said. But he added that this was not a moment for false equivalence between democracy and autocracy.

“Convicted or not, he’s been charged,” he said. “That testifies to the strength and resilience of U.S. institutions — and democracy, where everyone is accountable before the law.”

For others, it was less clear that the United States was proving its mettle.

Ahn Byong-jin, a political scientist at Kyung Hee University in Seoul, South Korea, suggested that the indictment would further damage the reliability of U.S. diplomacy abroad, while revealing the deep flaws of Trump as a leader.

He said Trump’s indictment presented the United States with a challenge: how to restore respectability to its political system while preventing a cycle of past presidents facing criminal charges under new presidents amid outcries of political revenge — a pattern that has bedeviled countries like South Korea.

“This will be a barometer moment for the Americans: whether they will decline to become a political Third World nation or will reestablish themselves as a liberal democracy,” he said.

One version of that possible future came in a tweet from an unabashed Trump supporter.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, who in his years in power has adroitly used the levers of government power to erode democratic norms in pursuit of what he calls “illiberal democracy,” did not hesitate to take a side. “Your fight is a good fight @realDonaldTrump,” he wrote on Twitter. “Never give up!”