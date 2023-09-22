WASHINGTON — At a closed-door meeting with Republicans in the basement of the Capitol on Wednesday night, Speaker Kevin McCarthy pitched what he thought could finally be a breakthrough in a spending dispute with right-wing rebels that had left the House in a state of paralysis, staring down a disastrous shutdown with no way to move forward.

Then Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who months ago emerged as McCarthy’s chief tormentor, rose to speak.

Gaetz announced flatly that he had seven members who would oppose any plan to pass a stopgap measure to keep the government from shutting down on Oct. 1, no matter what spending or policy concessions McCarthy was willing to make to win them over. The proclamation did not go over well in the room, where even some members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus grumbled in disapproval.

But after the meeting, McCarthy quietly approached Gaetz and asked him to share the list of names, which Gaetz happily turned over.

“They’re immovable,” Gaetz said with confidence. In fact, the list appeared to be growing.

With a fractured House in chaos, a government shutdown a near certainty and McCarthy grasping to hold onto his job, Gaetz has once again emerged as an influential figure on Capitol Hill, the determined ringleader of a small band of right-wing rebels who are willing to sow disorder and dissent no matter the consequences.

And unlike the speaker, who has repeatedly shown himself this week to be unable to corral Republicans to do his bidding, Gaetz appears — at least for now — to have enough votes to dictate how, or whether, the House will function.

“If you look at the events of the last two weeks,” he told reporters in the Capitol this week, “things seem to be kind of coming my way.”

For now, that means that the House is plunging ahead with an improbable plan, pushed by Gaetz, to debate a series of individual spending bills next week that will do nothing to keep the government open — and placing on the back burner the urgent task of passing a temporary measure to keep federal funding flowing before it lapses at midnight on Sept. 30.

“We have to break the fever” of continuing to pass short-term funding bills, Gaetz told the Rules Committee on Friday, pledging to oppose any version presented to him.

Passing the individual spending bills was, after all, a commitment McCarthy made during his race to become speaker, noted Gaetz, who led the band of right-wing resisters who held out for 14 rounds before finally agreeing to allow McCarthy, R-Calif., to win the gavel.

Last week, Gaetz marched to the floor to give combative speech declaring McCarthy “out of compliance” with the concessions he made to the far right during that drawn-out fight. If McCarthy continued to push for a stopgap spending measure, Gaetz said he would then begin every legislative day in Congress with “the prayer, the pledge and the motion to vacate” — a measure to remove McCarthy from the speakership.

“McCarthy just doesn’t seem to want to stand up to them,” Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Friday, using a graphic phrase to describe the excruciatingly painful grip that Gaetz and his hard-right compatriots appear to have on the speaker. “If he thinks this is the way we should do things, he’s not only the weakest speaker I’ve ever seen, but the most incompetent I’ve ever seen.”

McCarthy’s allies on Friday tried to play down Gaetz’s influence, noting that they have been working on moving individual spending bills forward since July.

“We’re not at the end of the road,” Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina, one of McCarthy’s top allies, said of passing a stopgap funding bill. “It’s a journey for many members. They need to see a lot of other action in order to have comfort with things that need to happen.”

As for members who, for personal or political reasons, would never be won over by McCarthy, he said: “We’re awake to that reality. This is not new. This is known stuff.”

But with only a four-vote margin of control in the House, that reality has greatly empowered Gaetz, the son of a wealthy Florida businessperson-turned-legislator, who was investigated by the Justice Department for sex trafficking but never charged.

Advertising

Gaetz also has some influential allies in his corner. His push against a temporary spending bill gained momentum when former President Donald Trump weighed in on his website, Truth Social, urging Republicans to vote against a temporary funding measure for a government he accused of being weaponized against him.

“They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now,” Trump wrote, referring to right-wing opposition to the deal McCarthy made with Biden to avert a federal debt default.

“I think there might have been a few people on the fence who were persuaded by that statement,” Gaetz said in an interview. “I view that as consequential.”

And while McCarthy and his lieutenants desperately search for a way to avoid a lapse in funding, Gaetz argued a government shutdown might be just what is needed to break Washington’s addiction to spending.

“Certainly, I am not cheering for a shutdown,” Gaetz he said. “There are tens of thousands in my district that will go without paychecks. But not every day of the shutdown is equally painful.”

A “mini shutdown” — one lasting six or eight days, short enough that most people wouldn’t miss a paycheck — could help “break the fever,” Gaetz said, adding: “It gets us maximum momentum on paradigm-changing spending in Washington.”

Still, if Gaetz had an endgame beyond shutting down the government and humiliating McCarthy, it was not clear what it was. Talk of changing the paradigm on spending in Washington did not appear to be realistic at a moment when Democrats control the Senate and the White House, and it was unclear why a shutdown would not drag on for much longer than Gaetz said he would prefer.

Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, another top McCarthy ally, said a shutdown was the opposite of a conservative posture and that every day of delay gave Democrats more leverage. “You’re giving people a holiday,” he said. “You’re giving federal employees zero days of working but paying them every single day.”

Gaetz spent Friday frantically trying to figure out which members were still in Washington and able to work with him. There were slim pickings; many lawmakers had left town Thursday afternoon after McCarthy canceled votes for the remainder of the week.

Gaetz and other members had spent most of the previous day in the office of Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, the whip, whom he called an honest broker. But there was little progress.