WASHINGTON — If you just can’t get enough of Donald Trump, you can pay as little as $106 to hear him reminisce about the presidency in December at American Airlines Center in Dallas — one of four stops on a “History Tour” that month with conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly.

That’s in the nosebleed sections. Tickets top out at $7,506 for a “VIP Meet & Greet Package” that includes a front-row floor seat and 45-minute pre-show reception and photo with the 45th president and O’Reilly.

These are not campaign fundraisers, although Trump’s “Save America” political action committee was pitching tickets: “Maybe tickets would make a great Father’s Day gift?”

So it appears that Trump and O’Reilly will split the proceeds.

The tour starts in Florida on Dec. 11 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, moves to Orlando’s Amway Center on Dec. 12, then goes to Houston’s Toyota Center on Dec. 18 and the downtown Dallas arena on Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.

With Ticketmaster fees and taxes, a pair of VIP tickets in Dallas will set you back $17,048.72.

Advertising

“It should be a fun tour. Backstage passes automatically come with a hush money payment of $130,000. Isn’t that nice?” late night comic Jimmy Fallon joked when O’Reilly announced the tour.

That referred to the sum paid by Trump’s lawyer to adult film star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to ensure her silence about their sexual relations. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, lives just east of Dallas.

Another late night comic, Seth Meyers, alluded to O’Reilly’s firing by Fox News four years ago after the network settled five sexual harassment lawsuits totaling $13 million.

“Better lock up your daughters. Seriously,” he quipped. “You know, just till they’re out of town.”

While the Florida and Texas tour stops seemed geared toward generating income, Trump has also stepped up his political appearances as he fuels speculation he may seek a comeback in 2024 and aims to keep a firm grip on the Republican Party ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump will be the featured speaker in Dallas on July 11 at the end of a three-day Conservative Political Action Conference at the Hilton Anatole.

Advertising

He has a campaign-style rally set for June 26 in Ohio under the auspices of his PAC.

His first post-presidency political speech was June 5, at a North Carolina GOP dinner. He delivered a typically Trumpian stem-winder in which he reiterated the false claim that he actually defeated President Joe Biden, and tossed in a whopper about his performance in Texas: “We won Texas by a lot.”

In fact, his 5.6-point margin over President Joe Biden in Texas was smaller than his 9-point win over Hillary Clinton four years earlier. Only two GOP nominees won Texas by smaller margins since 1976, with Democrat Jimmy Carter’s victory: Bob Dole in 1996 and George Bush in 1992.

O’Reilly, on his website, promises a “never before heard inside view of his administration.”

“These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we’ll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention. I will be focusing on greatness for our Country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue,” Trump says in the announcement of the tour. “It will be fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!”

_______