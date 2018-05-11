MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidates in Wisconsin are trying to convince party faithful to give them their endorsement.

The vote Saturday at the Wisconsin GOP convention will give the winner a boost and also open the door to state party resources, such as donor lists, campaign staff and other infrastructure.

But it doesn’t make the winner the nominee. That will be decided in the Aug. 14 primary.

The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is a top target for Republicans.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir has centered her campaign on winning the endorsement from GOP activists she’s known and worked with for years.

Her opponent Kevin Nicholson is taking a different approach. Nicholson is running as an outsider and has all-but conceded that Vukmir will get the party’s backing.