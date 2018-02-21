MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A purge of voters from Wisconsin voting rolls caused problems for some at the polls during Tuesday’s spring primary.

Some voters’ information was removed, even though it remained current.

Wisconsin elections officials say there is no evidence anyone was prevented from voting.

But the Wisconsin State Journal reports the issue could resurface in future elections that draw bigger turnout.

A state initiative last year removed from voting rolls anyone who had moved recently. Such voters either needed to update their voter registration information or — if they moved out of state — are no longer eligible to vote in Wisconsin.

However, some voters learned Tuesday that they had been removed from the registration rolls despite not having moved.

State Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney apologized for any inconvenience.

