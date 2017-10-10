MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Veterans Affairs Secretary Dan Zimmerman says the department is working aggressively to deal with nursing shortages and worker dissatisfaction at the King veterans home.

Zimmerman testified Tuesday before the Legislature’s Audit Committee as it reviewed a report found King has not been able to keep additional nursing positions filled, leading to a dramatic increase in overtime and complaints.

Zimmerman says the shortage of nursing staff, particularly nursing assistants, is the largest personnel-related challenge at King. He says the increase in overtime has placed an “unsustainable burden” on workers and the department’s budget.

He says the department receives far more thank you letters than complaints, but “complaints are much more sensational.”

The audit found that over a two-year period, the bureau received 47 complaints about King, most of which were staff-related.