MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin state Senate is set to declare open season on groundhogs.
The chamber is expected to vote Tuesday on a bill that would remove groundhogs from the state’s protected species list and establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.
Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.
The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote in June. Senate approval would send the measure to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.
The bill is AB 323.