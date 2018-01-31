MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources have chosen a new person to oversee wolf, bear and cougar management.

Scott Walter will serve as the agency’s new large carnivore specialist. The agency announced his hire in a news release Tuesday.

Walter most recently worked as director of conservation programs for the Ruffed Grouse Society. He also has served as the DNR’s upland wildlife ecologist and Farm Bill coordinator from 2011 until 2015.

He holds a doctorate in wildlife ecology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Walter replaces David MacFarland. DNR spokesman James Dick says MacFarland was promoted to wildlife research team leader in the DNR’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks Office of Applied Science.