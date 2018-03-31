MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate is refusing to condemn a television ad that alludes to a case involving child victims of sexual assaults, despite a plea from the victims’ family for it to be taken off the air.
The ad airing across Wisconsin involves a 2011 case in which Milwaukee County Judge Rebecca Dallet sentenced the victims’ attacker to two years in prison when the maximum sentence was 20 years. Dallet is running against Sauk County Judge Michael Screnock.
Family members say the ad uses enough detail to reveal the victims’ identities.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that during a debate Friday, Screnock says he empathized with the family but would not the call for the ad to be altered.
The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s issues committee paid for the ad.