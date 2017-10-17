MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leaders of Gov. Scott Walker’s job creation agency are set to get an update on contract negotiations with Foxconn Technology Group.
The Taiwanese electronics giant wants to build a flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County. Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the company last month.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working on a contract with the company to execute the incentives. WEDC’s board is set to meet Tuesday morning to discuss the negotiations.
Steven Michels, a spokesman for Walker’s Department of Administration, says he doesn’t expect the board will vote to approve any deal Tuesday.
