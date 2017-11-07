MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would prohibit assessors from increasing the assessment of a property just because the owner doesn’t let them inside.

The Assembly passed the bill Tuesday. The Senate was also scheduled to vote on the measure, which would then send it to Gov. Scott Walker.

The bill would also allow owners who do not let assessors onto their property the ability to challenge assessments.

The proposal is in response to a July Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that said homeowners’ constitutional rights were violated when they were disallowed from challenging their assessments because they had not allowed assessors into their homes.

The Supreme Court said such visits amount to unreasonable searches and that assessors need to get warrants if they can’t obtain the homeowners’ consent.