Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats don’t have the votes to block Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. But their rowdy, leave-nothing-on-the-table fight during four days of Senate confirmation hearings marked a new stage in the party’s resistance to President Donald Trump.

The bedlam is unlikely to change any votes in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 51-49 edge. And the march toward Kavanaugh’s expected confirmation at month’s end remains the same.

But the battle may have changed the Democrats.

They’re being transformed by a new generation of politicians spoiling for a fight with Trump, even if that creates challenges for some of Democratic candidates in the November elections.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Republicans are eager to portray the Democratic Party as dominated by “unhinged” protesters. Trump says Democrats were “making fools” of themselves at the Kavanaugh hearings.

Lisa Mascaro