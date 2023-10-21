When President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office this past week, he presented himself as a world leader during a moment of peril amid wars in Ukraine and Israel.

The speech was only the second time that Biden has spoken in prime time from the Resolute Desk, and it came as he confronts a challenging reelection campaign weighed down by low approval ratings and lingering concern among Democrats about his fitness to seek a second term.

Biden’s forceful proclamation of the nation’s leadership on the international stage since the Hamas attacks that killed more than 1,400 Israelis — he has given two major White House speeches and traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with local leaders and console grieving Israelis — has given Democrats hope that he can persuade skeptical voters to view him in a new light.

But strategists from both parties said that even if Biden successfully steers his country through the latest international crisis, any political lift that he might enjoy could be short-lived. Perceptions of a bad economy have continued to drag down his reelection prospects, and domestic concerns historically supersede foreign policy in American presidential contests.

President George H.W. Bush’s approval numbers jumped to roughly 90% in the spring of 1991 — more than twice what Biden registers now — after he led an international coalition in defeating Iraq when it invaded Kuwait.

Bush’s aides thought his reelection the next year was all but certain. But he lost the White House to Bill Clinton 18 months later, defeated by voters’ concerns about the economy, the appeal of a more vigorous opponent and the most significant independent presidential candidate in a generation.

Advertising

“People were caught up in the good news and forgot that ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” said Ron Kaufman, a longtime political aide to Bush, echoing a sign that was posted in the Clinton campaign headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1992.

American politics are also far more polarized now than they were 32 years ago, when Bush was at the peak of his popularity.

Biden’s polling numbers have been mired in dangerous territory since he oversaw the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The enactment of popular legislation on infrastructure and renewable energy investments has done little to improve his popularity. A White House push to promote economic improvements under the banner of “Bidenomics” has done little to convince voters of its merits.

“I don’t anticipate any long-term benefits politically,” Julian E. Zelizer, a professor of political history at Princeton University, said of Biden’s handling of the war in Israel. “We live in an era now where polarization is so deep that no matter what the magnitude of the crisis is, or the performance of the president, it’s not likely to make a difference.”

Several voters interviewed Friday were skeptical of Biden’s call to send $14 billion to help Israel — let alone an additional $60 billion for Ukraine.

Advertising

Samantha Moskowitz, 27, a psychology student at Georgia Gwinnett College in the Atlanta suburbs, said the prospect of sending billions to Israel and Ukraine “makes me anxious, especially where our economy is right now.”

“I don’t love the idea that the money is being sent,” said Moskowitz, who did not vote for either Biden or Donald Trump in 2020 and said it was “too early to tell” if she would vote in 2024. “There is a need, but do we really need that significant amount?”

She said she did not watch Biden’s Oval Office address Thursday.

About 20.3 million people watched Biden’s speech across 10 television networks, according to Nielsen’s preliminary data. The total audience for the speech was certainly bigger, given that the data does not capture some online viewing numbers.

When Trump spoke about immigration from the Oval Office in January 2019, about 40 million people tuned in. Just over 27 million people watched Biden’s State of the Union speech in February.

Stanley B. Greenberg, who was Clinton’s pollster in 1992, called Biden’s Oval Office address “a very important speech in terms of defining America’s security and bringing Iran and Russia to the forefront,” and predicted that it could help rally voters around the president and push Congress to pass his $106 billion international aid plan, which includes money for Ukraine and the Middle East.

Advertising

“Of course, a year from now, voters will be voting on the cost of living, the economy, the border, crime and other issues,” he said. “Foreign policy is rarely a voting determinant, but President Biden may be leading the attack on isolation and a new partisan choice on how we gain security.”

The initial polling suggests that broad majorities of Americans endorse Biden’s staunch support for Israel. A Fox News poll found that 68% of voters sided with Israel, and 76% of voters in a Quinnipiac University poll said that supporting Israel was in the national interest of the United States.

With the exception of 2004, when President George W. Bush confronted rising criticism about having led the nation into war against Iraq, no national election has been driven by foreign policy since the end of the Vietnam War.

The nature of the presidential campaign could change if the conflict in Israel continues to dominate the news for weeks and months. Unlike the elder Bush after the 1991 Gulf War — which began and ended quickly with what at the time seemed a clear victory — Biden could be presenting himself as a wartime president through the course of his reelection bid, a prospect that also carries political risks.

Biden’s support for sending military aid to Israel, even accompanied by gentle pleas to the country’s leaders for restraint, has alienated many on the left wing of his party, who point to a high Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip that is likely to rise as Israel presses its offensive.

Last week, thousands have marched on the Capitol amid a series of open letters — including one from a long roster of former presidential campaign staff members for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — demanding that Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to push for a cease-fire in Israel.

Sponsored

For all of those risks, these next few months may give Biden a window to shake up the contest in ways that could put him on firmer ground.

“It gives him an opportunity to change and strengthen his image,” said Charles R. Black Jr., a strategist for the presidential campaigns of both Bushes and Ronald Reagan. “It gives him a chance to demonstrate his strength and also his knowledge.”

Paul Begala, a Democratic consultant, said that this political moment could prompt voters to give Biden a second look. “The fear with an incumbent president is that voters write you off, they stop listening,” he said.

“What’s the biggest thing about Biden?” Begala added. “Old. This gives him a chance to lean into it. I don’t think people are going to vote on how he does in Israel. But I think this can let them reframe the age problem. It is a way for people to look and say, ‘Maybe it’s good we have the old guy in there. He is steady and strong.’ ”