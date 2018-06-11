LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A political group backing Democrat Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan governor is launching a $1.8 million TV ad campaign that will last for five weeks.

It marks the first time she will appeal to viewers before August’s primary election.

In the 30-second ad that starts airing Tuesday, Whitmer says she “fought for working families” in the state Senate, where she helped to raise the minimum wage and expand Medicaid health insurance to more than 600,000 residents. She says there is more to be done, though, such as spending to boost workers’ skills and repealing the “retirement tax.”

The pro-Whitmer ad and an additional one to be aired later are being paid for by Build a Better Michigan, a nonprofit organized by Whitmer allies. Her campaign plans to air traditional ads soon.