WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has an appointment with the doctor.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will receive his annual medical checkup Friday at Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

It will be Trump’s second exam since he became president in January 2017.

After Trump’s first physical in January 2018, his personal physician released a statement declaring Trump to be in “excellent health.” Dr. Ronny Jackson followed up by declaring at an extraordinary news conference that Trump has “incredibly good genes” and would remain healthy for the duration of his presidency.

Jackson also said Trump would do well to drop 10 to 15 pounds.

There is no requirement for a president to undergo a physical exam. Modern officeholders routinely submit to them and release a doctor’s report afterward.