Nation & World Politics White House: Trump administration considers New York truck attack suspect to be ‘enemy combatant’ Originally published November 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Trump administration considers New York truck attack suspect to be ‘enemy combatant’ The Associated Press Next StoryUK government says Defense Secretary Michael Fallon has resigned after allegations of inappropriate behavior Previous StoryMissouri governor casts doubt on special session talk