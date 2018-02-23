WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced a Baltic summit in April to celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
President Donald Trump plans to welcome President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania to the White House on April 3.
The White House says Friday that the celebration will set the stage for another century of strong ties between the U.S. and these allies.
The summit will focus on strengthening their security, business, trade, energy and cultural partnerships. It’s also designed to highlight Baltic state achievements since independence.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Enemy World War II fighter pilots told a tale of peril and reconciliation. Then there was the truth. | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Boomtown Seattle: Why we move here — and how we’re all in it together VIEW
- As debate heats up in Olympia over guns, a GOP state lawmaker invents a massacre