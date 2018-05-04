WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House doctor assigned to Vice President Mike Pence has resigned in the latest shakeup stemming from Dr. Ronny Jackson’s failed nomination for Veterans Affairs secretary.

Pence’s office says it was “informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation” involving Dr. Jennifer Pena.

The vice president’s office says “physicians assigned to the vice president report to the White House Medical Unit” and any resignation goes through the Medical Unit.

The resignation came after concerns that Jackson, as head of the medical unit, may have violated federal privacy protections involving the vice president’s wife, Karen Pence. That’s according to a person familiar with the concerns who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.

The person says the two doctors had a dispute over the incident.