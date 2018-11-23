WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine has received millions of dollars in severance from Fox News Channel’s parent company and is owed millions more, a new financial disclosure report shows.

The report released Friday shows that Shine received $8.4 million in severance pay from 21st Century Fox after he left in May 2017.

He’ll also receive bonus and options payments in 2018 and 2019 amounting to $7 million for the two years combined.

Shine joined the Trump administration earlier this year after resigning from Fox amid questions over his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations that led to the departures of CEO Roger Ailes and Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.