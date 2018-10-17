WASHINGTON (AP) — Don McGahn has returned to civilian life.
A White House official confirms that Wednesday was McGahn’s last day as White House counsel. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.
President Donald Trump announced in August that McGahn would leave after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
McGahn is a top election lawyer who served as general counsel in Trump’s election campaign. He played a pivotal role in the president’s remaking of the federal judiciary with young, conservative judges, like Kavanaugh. He was also the main point of contact inside the White House for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Did you see that painting hanging behind Trump during ‘60 Minutes’ interview? Here's what we know about it
- Mueller said ready to deliver key findings in his Trump probe
- America's most famous pimp, poised for elected office, dies
- Idaho wildlife official resigns after killing baboon family
- Interrogation gone wrong, rogue killers: What happened to Saudi journalist?
In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Trump said Washington lawyer Pat Cipollone would replace McGahn.