WASHINGTON — The whistleblower who touched off an impeachment inquiry with his explosive complaint about President Donald Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals is willing to answer House Republicans’ written questions, his legal team said Sunday.

The offer is intended to deter Republican attacks and show that the whistleblower, a CIA officer, is above the political rancor unleashed by the House Democrats’ inquiry. Led by Trump, House Republicans have assailed the whistleblower as politically motivated and demanded his identity be revealed.

Mark S. Zaid, a lawyer for the whistleblower, directly challenged those attacks Sunday. “Being a whistleblower is not a partisan job nor is impeachment an objective,” he wrote in a long statement on Twitter. “That is not our role.”

He continued: “We stand ready to cooperate and ensure facts — rather than partisanship — dictates any process involving the #whistleblower.”

Zaid said that his client would provide answers in writing under oath, but would not respond to any “inappropriate” questions, including those seeking identifying information.

It is unclear how House Republicans will respond to the offer. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Republican leader, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that he was not aware of the offer, but reiterated his desire to have the whistleblower “come forward in an open hearing.”

“When you’re talking about the removal of the president of the United States, undoing democracy, undoing what the American people had voted for, I think that individual should come before the committee,” McCarthy said. “He can come down to the basement, but he needs to answer the questions.”

House Democrats, for their part, have maintained that hearing from the whistleblower is not necessary, and have stressed the importance of protecting his identity and safety. Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the chairman of the Intelligence Committee, has argued that a transcript of Trump’s call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine in which he asks him for “a favor” is already public and that House investigators have already collected a tranche of damning testimony and evidence, including from sources with more direct information.

The whistleblower’s lawyers have also expressed concerns for his safety, in part citing attacks on him by the president, who targeted him again Sunday.

“The whistleblower should be revealed, because the whistleblower gave false stories,” Trump told reporters. “Some people would call it fraud. I won’t go that far, but when I read it closely, I probably would.”

The whistleblower had previously offered to answer questions under oath and in writing if submitted by the Intelligence Committee as a whole, but not specifically by Republicans. His legal team first made the new offer over the weekend to Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, CBS News first reported. A spokesman for Nunes did not immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

McCarthy on Sunday also brought up another witness he wants to question: Schiff. He named the chairman of the Intelligence Committee and his aides as “the very first person we should bring.”

“He is the only person who knows who this whistleblower is,” McCarthy said. “How many times did he meet with the whistleblower? What did he talk to the whistleblower about?”

The Republican leader was ostensibly referring to an October report by The New York Times that the CIA officer approached a House Intelligence Committee aide with vague concerns about Trump, after he had a colleague first convey them to the CIA’s top lawyer.

Allies of Trump on Capitol Hill have floated for weeks the idea of trying to question Schiff, but even some of the president’s staunchest defenders have brushed it off. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told reporters last month that he was resisting pressure from Republicans to call Schiff to testify and that doing so would “cause a lot of damage to the country.”

Republicans have toiled to settle on an effective message with which to defend Trump since the whistleblower’s complaint was released. On Sunday, Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, said that if Trump withheld aid from Ukraine in return for investigations of his political opponents, that would not be an impeachable offense.

But even as Trump reiterated Sunday that there was “not at all” a quid pro quo, Conway was less definitive.

“I don’t know whether aid was being held up and for how long,” Conway said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She added that the aid eventually flowed to Ukraine. That happened two days after the inspector general for the intelligence community informed the House Intelligence Committee of the whistleblower’s complaint.