WASHINGTON (AP) — Cambodia’s leader is destroying a political opposition movement that threatens his three-decade grip on power and he’s accusing America of plotting his downfall.

And now an influential opposition figure is in Washington wondering if she’ll get any help at all.

Prime Minister Hun Sen talks about nefarious U.S. designs to unseat him. But the United States rejects that claim as baseless and experts say his attacks are driven by a fear of losing elections next year.

Opposition leader Kem Sokha is imprisoned and his party seems likely to be dissolved this week by Cambodia’s highest court.

His daughter is the spokeswoman for the Cambodia National Rescue Party and is urging President Donald Trump’s administration to act quickly and try to salvage democracy in the Southeast Asian nation.