The Pennsylvania Senate debate Tuesday between Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, is likely to be among the most widely viewed of all midterm debates. It is a clash of two large personalities, who have by turns mocked and scathingly attacked one another, over matters trivial (fresh vegetables) and deeply serious (violent crime).

Interest in the debate, for a contest that is critical to control of the Senate, is sky-high as polls show the race tightening two weeks before Election Day, and because of Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke two days before the May primary.

The 60-minute debate will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Eastern time from a TV studio in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. There will be no live audience. Here is what to watch for:

How Fetterman sounds

Fetterman still has difficulty processing spoken words, and he will read the two moderators’ questions and Oz’s responses on large monitors with closed captions. The Fetterman campaign warns that the accommodation could slow down his responses, and it worries that Republicans will try to make snippets of the debate go viral with Fetterman’s pauses and dropped or slurred words.

Major style differences

Don’t expect quick-witted repartee. The candidates have big differences in style. Oz spent 13 years as a TV host and has transitioned from an empathetic broadcast persona into a political candidate with sharp, succinct attack lines. Fetterman, even before his stroke, was a so-so debater with a meandering, regular-guy speaking style.

Oz’s shift away from Fetterman’s health

A month ago, the Oz campaign was mockingly calling attention to Fetterman’s refusal to commit to a series of debates (a spokesperson said he might not have had a stroke if he’d eaten his vegetables). But after the intense focus on the Democrat’s health appeared to produce a backlash, Oz’s camp now says it will stick to the candidates’ policy differences and to highlight what it calls Fetterman’s “extremism.”

Who’s the real Pennsylvanian?

Fetterman will likely attack his opponent as a “Hollywood doctor” who owns several houses, only moved to the state in 2020 and has poured $23 million of his fortune into the race. Oz may come back with the defense that he earned his fortune, while Fetterman received an allowance from his family until he was nearly 50. (He collected only a token salary as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 13 years.)

Attacks over abortion

Perhaps Fetterman’s strongest issue against Oz, and one crucial in the battle for suburban voters, is Oz’s right-wing tack on abortion since he entered politics. Look for Fetterman to call attention to a statement Oz made that life begins at conception and terminating a pregnancy any time is “still murder.”

A focus on crime

This is the issue that Oz has leaned into most aggressively, accusing Fetterman of coddling criminals because of his advocacy for clemency for long-incarcerated men convicted of murder. Oz calls him “the most pro-murderer candidate” in the country. Viewers may hear Oz name individuals and their crimes for whom Fetterman advocated clemency. The focus on crime, especially homicides and street violence in Philadelphia, is meant to stir fears by voters outside the city. How will Fetterman defend his leadership of the state pardons board and his support for criminal justice reform?

Energy and fracking

Western Pennsylvania has major reserves of natural gas. Because Fetterman cultivates an appeal to blue-collar union voters, especially in the Pittsburgh region, Oz will most likely seek to undermine him by attacking his past opposition to fracking, which provides thousands of jobs. Fetterman supports fracking now, but as recently as 2018 he opposed it.