MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s economic development board is set to vote on a contract implementing a $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board is set to vote during a closed session late Wednesday afternoon. The board will not vote on the contract’s actual language but a staff summary of the deal. Approval of the summary will serve as approval of the contract.
Foxconn is looking to build a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The company has claimed the plant could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.
Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the plant in September. The contract will enact the incentives.
Most Read Stories
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- Does Seattle area's early, cold start to November mean we're in for a big snow year?
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million