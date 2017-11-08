MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s economic development board is set to vote on a contract implementing a $3 billion incentive package for a Foxconn Technology Group plant.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s board is set to vote during a closed session late Wednesday afternoon. The board will not vote on the contract’s actual language but a staff summary of the deal. Approval of the summary will serve as approval of the contract.

Foxconn is looking to build a massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant. The company has claimed the plant could eventually employ up to 13,000 people.

Gov. Scott Walker signed a $3 billion incentives package for the plant in September. The contract will enact the incentives.