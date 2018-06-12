MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Add Waukesha County Circuit Judge Maria Lazar to the ever-growing list of those considering a run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Wispolitics.com reported Tuesday that the former assistant attorney general is considering a run for the state’s highest court. The seat will be open next year due to the retirement of Justice Shirley Abrahamson. The election is in April.

Lazar served under Republican attorneys general from 2010 until 2015 when she was elected to the bench in conservative Waukesha County.

She joins state appeals court judges Lisa Neubauer and Brian Hagedorn and Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ as those who have publicly said they’re considering a run.

Happ ran for attorney general in 2014 as a Democrat and Neubauer was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle. Hagedorn was Gov. Scott Walker’s chief legal counsel.