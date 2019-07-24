Special Counsel Robert Mueller is making his long-awaited debut in front of Congress this morning, facing questions from lawmakers for the first time about his lengthy report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 election and steps President Donald Trump took to interfere with his investigation.

Mueller is scheduled to testify until 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, followed by another two hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee starting at 9 a.m.

Early on, Mueller told lawmakers he could not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president’s claims that he had done so in his report are incorrect.

“The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed,” Mueller declared at the opening of the hearings.

It is unclear to what extent his testimony could change Americans’ hardened opinions about the future of Donald Trump’s presidency. Democrats hope the televised hearings will weaken Trump’s reelection prospects in ways that Mueller’s book-length report did not. Republicans immediately defended Trump and criticized the Democrats for continuing to go after him.

Though Mueller declared at the outset that he would be limited in what he would say, the hearings nonetheless carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president.

“The (Mueller) report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, and we have to present, or let Mueller present, those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, D- N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News Sunday over the weekend.

The hearings come at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what’s already been revealed in his report. And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

How to watch

The easiest way is to click the play button on the video at the top of this post. We’ll be livestreaming there, thanks to our friends at The Washington Post.

If you prefer to watch on television: All four major broadcast networks will carry Mueller’s hearings live, cutting into popular morning shows such as “Good Morning America” and “Today.” CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also cover his testimony live, preempting the popular Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends,” which Trump watches on a regular basis.

Information from The Associated Press and The Philadelphia Inquirer is included in this report.