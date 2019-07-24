Special counsel Robert Mueller will make his long-awaited debut in front of Congress Wednesday morning, when he will face questions from lawmakers for the first time about his lengthy report on Russia’s interference into the 2016 election and steps President Donald Trump took to interfere with his investigation.

“The (Mueller) report presents very substantial evidence that the president is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, and we have to present, or let Mueller present, those facts to the American people and then see where we go from there,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, D- N.Y., the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Fox News Sunday over the weekend.

Democrats hope the televised hearings will weaken President Donald Trump’s re-election prospects in ways that Mueller’s book-length report did not. Republicans are ready to defend Trump and turn their fire on Mueller and his team instead.

Mueller will testify for three hours before the House Judiciary Committee beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, followed by another two hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee starting at 9 a.m.

The back-to-back Capitol Hill appearances, Mueller’s first since wrapping his two-year Russia probe last spring, carry the extraordinary spectacle of a prosecutor discussing in public a criminal investigation he conducted into a sitting U.S. president. The hearings come at a moment of deep divisions in Congress and the country, and they raise serious questions about whether Mueller will change anyone’s hardened opinions about impeachment and the future of Trump’s presidency.

Mueller, known for his taciturn nature, has warned that he will not stray beyond what’s already been revealed in his report. And the Justice Department has instructed Mueller to stay strictly within those parameters, giving him a formal directive to point to if he faces questions he does not want to answer.

How to watch

The easiest way is to click the play button on the video at the top of this post. We’ll be live-streaming there, thanks to our friends at The Washington Post.

If you prefer to watch on television: All four major broadcast networks will carry Mueller’s hearings live, cutting into popular morning shows such as “Good Morning America” and “Today.” CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News will also cover his testimony live, preempting the popular Fox News morning program “Fox & Friends,” which Trump watches on a regular basis.

Information from the Associated Press and the Philadelphia Inquirer is included in this report.