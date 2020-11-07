A video of CNN commentator Van Jones’ reaction to the news of the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris went viral Saturday morning.

The two-minute video shows Jones struggling to maintain composure after CNN anchor Anderson Cooper asks him his thoughts.

After a long pause, Jones said, “It’s easier to be a parent this morning. It’s easier to be a dad.

“It’s easier to tell your kids, ‘Character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.’

“It’s easier for a whole lot of people. [ …] It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.

“You know, the ‘I can’t breathe’ — you know, that wasn’t just George Floyd, that was a lot of people who felt they couldn’t breathe … ‘”

His remarks acknowledged the experiences of American Muslims, immigrants, Dreamers and others.

“For a lot of people, it’s a good day.”